ND: Tsipras demonizes IMF at home, begs for it to stay when he's abroad

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) accused Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras of "impudence and hypocrisy" on Friday, in the wake of statements attributed to the latter requesting from IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde that the Fund remain committed to the third Greek bailout program.

"By using his (Tsipras) favorite tactic, he demonizes and attacks the IMF on the home front, while at the same time when outside the country he's begging for it to remain in the memorandum program," was the caustic ND reaction.