Govt source: Deal with creditors over out-of-court framework for settlement of arrears

An agreement between Athens and its institutional creditors has been achieved, at least on the issue of an out-of-court framework for the settlement of arrears owed by businesses, a government source who is participating in negotiations said on Wednesday evening.

According to the same source, details will be announced later in the evening or on Thursday.

The standing obstacle preventing agreement over the extra-judicial framework revolved around whether or not unpaid VAT remittances and income taxes would be eligible.

While the specific issue has been resolved, according to the government source's claim, negotiations are continuing over labor market reforms and fiscal targets.