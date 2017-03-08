Lagarde on Greek bailout program

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde on Wednesday reiterated that Greece must implement major structural reforms, while at the same time urging European creditors to extend debt relief to the crisis-battered country.

Speaking in Dublin on the occasion of international women’s day, which was organized by the Center for Strategic International Studies, Lagarde said debt relief should come through an extension of maturities for loans extended by institutional creditors and fixed (low) interest rates.

She added that although the IMF is not a lender in the Greek program at the moment, it may rejoin European lenders in the future.