Mitsotakis in Brussels on Thurs; says March 20 deadline for review deal difficult

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) president Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be in Brussels on Thursday to participate in a summit of the European Peoples' Party (EPP), the center-right grouping in the European Parliament.

While in the Belgian capital, the former minister will have separate contacts with European leaders, NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini.

Speaking in Athens earlier on Tuesday, Mitsotakis again blamed the leftist Greek government for the delay in concluding the second review of the third bailout program, while estimating that an "unofficial" deadline of March 20 will not be met.

He spoke during a meeting in the Greek capital with EU member-states' ambassadors in Greece.