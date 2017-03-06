Poll in left-leaning daily has ND ahead of ruling SYRIZA by 14 percentage points

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) party fields a 14-percentage-point lead over ruling SYRIZA in the latest opinion poll to be released, with the leftist-leaning "Efimerida ton Syntakton" newspaper headlining the results on Monday.

The poll was carried out by the Prorata firm and commissioned by the Athens daily.

Specifically, center-right ND was given 33 percent of respondents' extrapolated "potential preference"; 19 percent was SYRIZA's tally.

The poll varies from similar surveys, given that it measures "weighted preference" instead of "who would you vote for if elections were held tomorrow?"

As such, the Communist Party (KKE) was given 10 percent; 9 percent for a socialist PASOK-led grouping; 8 percent for ultra-nationalist Golden Dawn (Chryssi Avgi) and centrist Potami; 7 percent for the Union of Centrists, and even 4 percent for rightist-populist Independent Greeks' (AN.EL) party, the junior partner in the "strange bedfellows" coalition with radical left SYRIZA.

Conversely, 59 percent of respondents said they do not want snap elections in the next six months, in line with the embattled government's position that elections will come in 2019.

ND has posted double-digit leads in all mainstream opinion polls over the recent period.