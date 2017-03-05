Greek military chief: Armed forces dealing with Turkish provocations with 'discretion'

Greece's military chief on Sunday said the country's armed forces are facing provocations in the area "with discretion and calmness", a direct reference to resurgent provocations in the eastern Aegean by Turkish forces.

The chief of the general staff, Adm. Evangelos Apostolakis, cited crises in the wider region, which include warfare in Syria and Libya and political unrest in neighboring Turkey. He spoke during a television program on the state television channel dedicated to the armed forces, a program that was resurrected from previous decades.