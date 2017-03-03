US ambassador expresses concern over resurgent tension in eastern Aegean

US ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt on Friday expressed concern over a possible "accident" in the Aegean, a statement referring directly to resurgent tension between Ankara and Athens focused in the eastern Aegean, and punctuated over the past week by jingoistic comments uttered by a handful of Turkish politicians before cheering supporters.

Speaking at an international economic forum taking place in iconic Delphi, in mountainous south-central Greece, the US envoy touched directly on the increased military activity in the eastern Aegean. At the same time, he mentioned that the Greek government has maintained a responsible stance.

Pyatt appeared reassuring in saying the Trump administration will continue to work with European partners and the IMF in order to assist Greece in its efforts to escape the economic crisis as a strong and stable EU member-state.

Moreover, he said he has not detected any change in policy by the new administration vis-a-vis the IMF's involvement in the Greek program.