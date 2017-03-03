Greece 4th in Bloomberg's 'Misery Index'; Venezuela again tops list

Eurozone member but crisis-battered and bailout-dependent Greece joined economic basket case Venezuela on Friday in Bloomberg's annual Misery Index for 2017, which the international business news provider says combines annual inflation and unemployment outlooks.

Venezuela and its autocratic "Bolivarian socialist" model again figured atop the index for the third straight year, with South Africa and another South American country, Argentina, separating oil-rich Venezuela from tourism-friendly Greece.

An increasingly struggling Turkey is just behind Greece.

The least miserable country, according to Bloomberg, at least, is again Thailand, which the former said is "in large part due to its unique way of calculating employment."