Well-known investor demands ND leader take back charge of 'shill bidding'

Well-known Greek-Russian businessman and investor Ivan Savvidis partially "resurrected" the now defunct television license tender issue, months after the controversial procedure was declared illegal by Greece's high court last year, by sending main opposition New Democracy (ND) Kyriakos Mitsotakis an out-of-court notice on Thursday.

Savvidis, who among others, owns the PAOK Thessaloniki pro football club, demanded that Mitsotakis publicly rescind his allegation, made from Parliament's podium, that the former acted as a "shill bidder" in the closed-door and "in communicado" electronic auction last September.

The entire tender was thrown out by a majority decision from the Court of State (CoS), serving as a major political defeat for the current leftist-rightist coalition government.