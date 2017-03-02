Νew unified social security fund shows surplus during first month of operation

Thursday, 02 March 2017 13:09
UPD:13:11
INTIME NEWS/ΜΠΑΛΤΑΣ ΚΩΣΤΑΣ
A- A A+

The new single administrative and financial organization for social security in Greece, known under the Greek-language acronym of EFKA, reported a primary surplus of 35 million euros in January 2017, its first month of operation.

According to figures and estimates supplied by the labor ministry, the umbrella pension entity recorded revenues, on a cash basis, of 3.163 billion euros, whereas expenditures reached 3.128 billion euros.

Labor ministry officials appeared satisfied with the figures during the fund's inaugural month of operation.

