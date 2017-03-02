Mitsotakis: Precautionary austerity measures will mean 4th memorandum

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday evening made it clear that his party will not vote for "precautionary measures", as demanded by creditors and now considered by the leftist government, in order to ensure that fiscal targets are achieved after 2018.

Speaking during an interview on a prime-time newscast of the Athens TV station Ant1, the former minister said the proposed new austerity measures constitute a fourth bailout memorandum.

He also charged that the Tsipras government should have concluded the now delayed (by a year) second review of the third bailout earlier.

The pro-reform Mitsotakis also dismissed criticism of his recent visit to Berlin and talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and FinMin Wolfgang Schaeuble, saying his primary emphasis was to end any talk of "Grexit" and to insist on Greece's re-inclusion in the ECB's QE stimulus program.