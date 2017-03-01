Prosecutor recommends trial for 11 individuals linked with defense contract for attack helicopters

An appeals court prosecutor in Athens this week recommended felony charges for 11 individuals in relation to the countervailing portion of a defense contract for the purchase of 12 AH-64D Apache attack helicopters from Boeing.

The 594-million-USD contract dates to 2003 and was undertaken for the Hellenic Army.

The 11 would-be defendants include the former general secretary for economic planning and defense investment, Spyros Travlos, and well-known Greek businessman and defense contractor representative Thomas Liakounakos.

The prosecutor, S. Logothethis, requests indictments against several former defense ministry officials on charges ranging from breach of faith to embezzlement from the state to moral complicity.

He also recommended that another individual face no charges.