Main opposition New Democracy (ND) party on Wednesday officially lent its support to the free trade-leaning Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which doesn't specifically include protection of feta cheese as a Protection Designation of Origin product in Canada.

ND's support came amid internal disagreements over CETA, and despite a positive vote in the European Parliament by MEPs elected on ND's ticket. Another "casualty" was the party relevant sector chief for agriculture, who was relieved from the post over his opposition.

"Despite whatever weaknesses that the agreement has, under no circumstances can the wider benefits from its ratification be written off. ND's MEPs ratification is based on this positive balance," ND sources said.