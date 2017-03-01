Property auction again prevented at Athens probate-level court

Members of far-left anti-bailout movements on Wednesday again prevented the holding of property auctions at the Athens probate-level court by preventing three notaries from appearing.

Under Greek law notaries are law school graduate with jurisdiction in drawing up and retaining a an archive contracts, especially property transactions.

The three notaries were subsequently escorted out of the court building by a police.

Former Parliament president Zoe Konstantopoulos, a diehard leftist politician and anti-bailout activist, was also on hand, as well as former minister Panagiotis Lafazanis, who broke away from SYRIZA in the summer of 2015 when the ruling party signed the third bailout agreement.

Jump-starting the process by which foreclosed property can be auctioned off, which in the first phase primarily affects real estate with liens placed by the state, is a standing memorandum obligation. One prospect under discussion is to finally establish the legal framework for electronic auctions to take place.