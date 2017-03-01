Asian low-cost carrier Scoot names Athens as its first European destination

Wednesday, 01 March 2017 15:45
The carrier will service the route with Boeing 787-8s.
Scoot, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Singapore Airlines Group that is managed by Budget Aviation Holdings (BAH), on Wednesday officially announced that it will expand to Europe, with  four flights a week between Singapore and Athens set to begin on June 20, 2017.

In a press release, Scoot reminded that it is a three-time winner of the Best Low Cost Airline Asia/Pacific award by Airlineratings.com for 2015, 2016 and 2017 consecutively, and also came in among the Top 10 World’s Best Low-cost Airlines in 2016 awarded by SkyTrax.

 “We are delighted with Scoot’s decision to connect Singapore to Athens, on the longest ever flight operated by an LCC,” Yiannis Paraschis, the CEO of Athens International Airport, said.

The company billed the service as the longest low-cost carrier route.  

