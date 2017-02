A mild earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale was recorded just two minutes after midnight on Wednesday morning (00.02 or 22.02 GMT), in a sea region southwest of the Ionian island of Cephallonia or northwest of Zakynthos - a region off western Greece notorious for tremors.

The quake's epicenter was pinpointed at 43 kilometers southwest of the town of Argostoli, on Cephallonia, and at an estimated depth of seven kilometers.