ND top cadre: No to new fiscal measures; 'wait-and-see' for reforms

A top cadre for main opposition New Democracy (ND) over the weekend announced that the party will not vote for new fiscal measures.

Nevertheless, MP Christos Staikouras left open the possibility of a vote in favor of structural reforms, adding that "we need to see them first, as well as the manner in which they will arrive (in Parliament) and then we can comment."

He also echoed the main opposition's position of a need for an immediate conclusion to the now dangerously delayed second review of the Greek program (third bailout).