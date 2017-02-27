Deadly car crash caught on CCTV footage

A particularly violent road crash has shocked Greece heading into a three-day weekend, with CCTV footage showing the exact moment when an out-of-control sports car slammed into a car parked outside a highway rest stop. Four people, including a three-year-old child, were killed.

The fatal accident occurred on Sunday afternoon on the Athens-Lamia national highway.

LAMIAREPORT

In the video footage, a late-model Porsche is seen slamming into the parked vehicle, whose passenger were a woman and her child. The husband and father had reportedly stopped to use the bathroom at the rest stop. The driver and a passenger of the sports car were also killed, with one of the victims ejected from the car and onto the pavement a split second before the latter was engulfed in a ball of flames.