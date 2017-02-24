Greek PM: 'We achieved an honorable compromise' at Eurogroup

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras defended results of Monday's Eurogroup meeting, saying it was a "decisive step" towards concluding the now delayed second review of the Greek program, results he said were an "honorable compromise".

The increasingly embattled Tsipras spoke in Parliament in response to a tabled question over the gasping negotiations with creditors over the Greek bailout.

"We achieved an honorable compromise; for the first time it was decided that we leave behind us continuous austerity and redefine our priorities ... it was a spectacular success by (the Greek) negotiating team," he said from Parliament's podium.

Tsipras said the Greek government is making concerted efforts on two fronts, namely, to achieve the targets of the current program, and on the other hand, to successfully conclude the review "without further burdens for society."