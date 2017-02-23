Western Greece town council denies H&M application to open store within city limits

The city council of a western Greece municipality this week voted against issuing an operating license to international retailer H&M, with chamber officials in Agrinio also opposing the prospect.

In fact, the city’s small business chamber of commerce president charged that local shops would be devastated “from an onslaught of department stores”.

The vote was cast by a majority of the city council members.

Based on Greece’s voluminous legal provisions and regulations, retailers need a local license if the total store surface is greater than 1,500 square meters in municipalities with a population of between 20,000 and 100,000 residents.

Nevertheless, the company can still receive the license through a “loophole” found in the relevant law, reports state.