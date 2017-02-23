Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Centre (SNFCC) formally handed over to Greek state

The state-of-the-art Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Centre (SNFCC) was formally handed over to the Greek state on Thursday evening, as the multiplex facility will host the National Library and the National Opera.

SNFCC was wholly financed by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation, which itself was established with a massive grant left by late Greek shipping tycoon Stavros Niarchos in his will.

The facility was turned over the state 10 years after the initial announcement of the significant endowment.

A new park also surrounds the facility, which was erected in the coastal Athens district of Neo Faliro, on a tract of land that once hosted the Greek capital's sole horse race track.

After the administrative handover, the Foundation will not have any participation in the SNFCC, although it has pledged to continue its financial support for the endeavor, to the tune of 50 million euros.