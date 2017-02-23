FinMin abruptly appears in Parliament, says 'some will win, some will lose' in reference to Eurogroup agreement

Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos returned to Parliament's podium on Thursday, amid criticism that he avoided public statements after Monday's Eurogroup, insisting that any measures taken to conclude a second review of the bailout will have a "neutral affect".

Tsakalotos maintained that if a "billion euros of measures are taken, then a billion euros worth of positive (off-set) measures (will be taken) for the economy." In fact, he cited a statement by EU Commissioner Pierre Moscovici, on Monday, to back up his assertion.

"Your problem is not that you do not know (about the measures) but that you don't like it (agreement)... You placed all your bets on the fact that the review will not conclude," he said, in directing his criticism at main opposition New Democracy (ND) party.

In a cursory mention on the substance of what's been cited as the "Eurogroup agreement", Tsakalotos merely mentioned that "some will win, some will lose ... we also still discussing a major program for employment," he said.