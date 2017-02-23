Savvidis group nears 50% of Souroti S.A. shares

Thursday, 23 February 2017 15:07
UPD:15:08
souroti.gr
By G. Hatzilidis
ghatzil@naftemporiki.gr

The Thessaloniki-based Savvidis investment group on Wednesday purchased a 4.5-percent share of the Souroti Agricultural Cooperative in northern Greece, thereby nearing the 50-percent threshold for control of the same-name Thessaloniki soda water bottler.

Only the Savvidis group participated in a Wednesday auction of the cooperative's shares, thereby purchasing 702,471 shares at 1.05 euros each. Coca Cola HBC, the second largest shareholder in Souroti S.A. with 18.13 percent of its stock, did not express an interest.

