Greek joblessness surges to 1.09 mln registered unemployed in Jan. 2017

By S. Papapetros

spapap@naftemporiki.gr

January 2017 recorded a surge in unemployment in crisis-battered Greece, while a continuing decrease in average salaries in the tax-swamped private sector was the result of six new labor contracts agreed to between employees and specific companies.

Another characteristic that is increasingly evident in Greece's labor sector are more "elastic" forms of employment for new hirings, according to figures released by the relevant Manpower Employment Organization (OAED).

The balance of hirings-firings last month was negative, according to OAED, as the agency's electronic system showed the loss of 29,817 jobs over the month, while the number of registered unemployed people nearly reached 1.09 million people, an increase by 24,652, in comparison to January 2016; up by 17.337 new jobless people from December 2016.