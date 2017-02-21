Varoufakis highly critical of latest developments on Greek bailout; points to more pension cuts, taxes

Tuesday, 21 February 2017 18:16
UPD:18:26
INTIME NEWS/ΜΠΑΛΤΑΣ ΚΩΣΤΑΣ

Yanis Varoufakis struck with three Tweets (file photo).
A- A A+

Controversial former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis took to Twitter on Tuesday to skewer the latest developments involving the gasping Greek bailout program, a day after a compromise between Athens and creditors will see negotiators return to Greece next week for talks to finally conclude the delayed second review.

In succession, on this Twitter account, the maverick anti-bailout economist struck with three Tweets:

"Today’s Eurogroup in brief: Creditors succeeded in imposing on Athens the insincere acceptance of impossible targets"

"20/2/17 Eurogroup: Athens, again, insincerely accepted impossible fiscal targets. More pension cuts & higher taxes presented as 'reforms'

"Europe again chose to extend the Greek crisis into the indefinite future by pretending (at a terrible cost to real people) to have solved it"

