Greek delegation meeting with creditors' top representatives ahead of Eurogroup

By N. Bellos

Common ground to allow a return of creditors’ top representatives and negotiators to Athens is the focus of talks early Monday afternoon between Eurozone officials and the Greek side’s economic leadership.

The contacts come ahead of a scheduled Eurogroup meeting later in the day.

The meeting was convened by Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem, with Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos and his alternate minister, Giorgos Houliarakis, heading up the Greek side.

EU Commissioner Pierre Moscovici, ESM Managing Director Klaus Regling, ECB executive board member Benoit Coeuré, Thomas Wieser , the president of EU’s Economic and Financial Committee, along with Poul Thomsen and Delia Velculescu, from the IMF, represented creditors.

According to a Community source, each side’s positions appear to have converged over the day, with the meeting aimed to further bridge differences so that the Eurogroup approves negotiators’ return to Athens to conclude the second review of the Greek program.