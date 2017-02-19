'Vocation fee' alive and well in 2017 for self-employed, businesses

Tens of thousands of self-employed professionals in Greece will again be called upon to fork over a "vocation fee" of between 500 to 650 euros to the tax bureau. The obligation is merely added to whatever income taxes they owe and a special solidarity tax" slapped by the government, ostensibly aimed at funneling social spending to weaker strata of the society.

The "vocation fee" for thousands of companies and legal entities is be between 800 to 1,000, regardless of profits or losses posted in 2016 - a regime that also affects self-employed professionals, craftsmen and other categories of taxpayers without an employer.