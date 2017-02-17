ND lead over ruling SYRIZA in latest poll

Main opposition party New Democracy (ND) continued to field a double-digit lead over ruling leftist SYRIZA in a latest opinion poll, which showed it ahead by 13 percentage points.

The poll, conducted by the MRB firm and commissioned by the Athens-based Star TV channel, were presented on the station's evening newscast.

ND was preferred by 27.2 percent of respondents on the question of party preference, compared to 14.2 percent of respondents who picked SYRIZA.

Far-right Golden dawn (Chryssi Avgi) remained in third place with 7.9 percent of respondents' preferences, followed by a PASOK-led socialist grouping (7.8 percent) and the Communist Party (7.7 percent). Similar to results of all other mainstream opinion polls over the recent period, no other parties - including ones now in Parliament -- polled more than 3 percent of respondents' preferences. Three percent in a general election is the threshold for entering the Greek parliament.

The figure for the "undecided" vote reached 9.8 percent.