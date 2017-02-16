Tsakalotos: 'Viable compromise' over Greek program in Europe's best interests

Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said the best proof that Europe is "ahead of developments" and that it can solve its problems in a timely manner is for all sides to reach a "viable compromise" over the now delayed Greek bailout program.

He expressed this position in an article published in the German mass daily "Bild".

Moreover, Tsakalotos said "we are close to such a compromise", while defending the results posted so far by the Greek economy under the leftist government's tenure. In echoing the current line by Athens, he said "unreasonable demands", mostly tabled by the IMF, cannot be met.

Official negotiations over a conclusion of the second review of the Greek program remained stalled, although stepped up contacts are taking place, in person and in video conferences, to find a "middle ground" between creditors' demands and Athens' "red lines".