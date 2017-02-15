EL.STAT: IMF sent observer to recent meetings with Eurostat; no demand for role in publication of figures

Wednesday, 15 February 2017
UPD:23:35
"It has never been stated that the IMF will participate in the publication of (EL.STAT) statistics,"  a press release by the agency stressed on Wednesday.
Greece's independent statistics agency, EL.STAT, on Wednesday denied charges that the IMF sought to participate in the publication of its figures, following same-day press reports that the Fund had requested that an observer be present during a recent inspection by Eurostat.

EL.STAT clarified that its president, Athanasios Thanopoulos, did, in fact, brief members of a Greek parliament committee that "an IMF official asked to participate, as an observer, in the customary experts' visit by Eurostat, which took place on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 within the framework of the excessive deficit procedure."

The agency said the observer request was granted, based on a decision to promote transparency in contacts between EL.STAT and Eurostat. It also mentioned that Commission and ECB observers were also present.

