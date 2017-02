Moscovici begins high-level contacts in Athens aimed to conclude review

EU Commissioner Pierre Moscovici began the first of several one-on-one meetings with Greek leadership on Wednesday, talks aimed directly at unblocking a deadlock over the now utterly delayed second review of the Greek program.

Moscovici appeared optimistic that progress and cooperation is proceeding, following a meeting with Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos on Wednesday morning. Meetings with the Greek president, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis follow.

He added that only small steps remain to be taken for the review to be completed by a Feb. 20 Eurogroup meeting.