Dijsselbloem: No review by Feb. 20; IMF participation important to Greek bailout

Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem on Tuesday warned that a second review of the Greek program will not be concluded by an upcoming Eurogroup meeting on Feb. 20, a previous “unofficial deadline” for finally overcoming the impasse.

In a statement circulated by Reuters, the Eurogroup chairman and Dutch finance minister also reiterated that the IMF’s participation in the bailout remains very important for the continuation of the program.

Nevertheless, he added that the situation with the Greek program is not a “serious crisis”.