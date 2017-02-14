Hellenic Financial Stability Fund seeks to fill vacant CEO position

The Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) on Tuesday announced a process to recruit and appoint a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for its executive board, with a selection panel to short-list candidates, and with the final selection made by the relevant Greek finance minister.

The memorandum-mandated HSFS was established as a legal entity under private law in 2010 with the objective of contributing to the maintenance of the stability of the Greek banking system, for the sake of the public interest. The Fund is managed by two distinct bodies: the three-member executive board and a nine-member general council.