Poll: Support for ND at 33%, 16.5 for SYRIZA

Monday, 13 February 2017 20:41
UPD:20:43
Specifically, ND is preferred by 33 percent of respondents in a poll by the University of Macedonia, which was commissioned and broadcast on the prime-time newscast of Athens' Skai TV station.
The latest nationwide opinion poll in Greece again showed a double-digit lead by center-right New Democracy (ND) over leftist SYRIZA, the party that dominates the government coalition.

Ruling SYRIZA follows with 16.5 of respondents' preferences, followed by 7.5 percent for the ultra-nationalist Golden Dawn (Chryssi Avgi). The Communist Party (KKE) is at 7 percent; 6.5 percent for a PASOK-led socialist grouping.

No other party, including ones in the current parliament, are given support of more than 3 percent of respondents' preferences. The figure is the threshold for entering parliament in a general election. The percentage of respondents answering "don't know / no answer" was put at 16.5 percent; the abstention rate was given at 14.5 percent.

