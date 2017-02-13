BoG Gov.: Conclude review now; conditions will worse in the future

Bank of Greece (BoG) Gov. Yannis Stournaras on Monday added his encouragement towards the rapid conclusion of the delayed second review of the Greek program, saying “conditions will be much worse later”.

In presenting the BoG’s monetary policy for 2016 to a relevant Parliament committee, the influential central banker emphasized that there “is no rational choice between conclusion of the review now and later. Conditions will be much worse later. Later may, in fact, be too late,” he told lawmakers.