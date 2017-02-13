Business federation: Danger of economic regression over delayed 2nd review

The Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV) on Monday reiterated that a foreseen and absolutely imperative economic recovery in crisis-battered Greece depends on a rapid conclusion of the now delayed Greek bailout program.

“After a gradual improvement during the second half of 2016, the economy is in danger of relapsing, as creditors push for additional measures, and because of the overall perceived reluctance of the Greek government in completing the second review,” SEV’s monthly economic bulletin stated, while adding:

“Protracted negotiations increase the uncertainty, as registered by the drop in consumer confidence in January 2017. So, the market seems to be on hold while various indicators show mixed trends.”

The bulletin, issued by Greece's biggest employers' and industrial group, is entitled “Business and the Greek Economy”.