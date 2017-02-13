Gucci wants Acropolis for fashion show; decision pending

Monday, 13 February 2017 13:04
UPD:13:06
Haute couture with the quintessence of classical antiquity as the backdrop is the idea proposed by iconic multinational Gucci, which has petitioned Greece's powerful Central Archaeological Council (KAS) to allow a fashion show atop the Acropolis in central Athens.

The Italian luxury goods and fashion producer wants a June 1, 2017 fashion show held in front of the Parthenon, the best-known monument on the Acropolis. Beyond a permit to hold the event, Gucci has also petitioned for a license to film the fashion show.

Initial reports out of the Greek capital, however, have the relevant state-run antiquities ephorate (department) that oversees the specific archaeological site as being reluctant to sign-off on the Gucci request.

The final decision is left to the culture minister, following a recommendation by KAS' board.

According to information revealed so far, the Gucci event includes the well-known fashion "runway", a selected audience and musical accompaniment.  

