Gucci wants Acropolis for fashion show; decision pending

Haute couture with the quintessence of classical antiquity as the backdrop is the idea proposed by iconic multinational Gucci, which has petitioned Greece's powerful Central Archaeological Council (KAS) to allow a fashion show atop the Acropolis in central Athens.

The Italian luxury goods and fashion producer wants a June 1, 2017 fashion show held in front of the Parthenon, the best-known monument on the Acropolis. Beyond a permit to hold the event, Gucci has also petitioned for a license to film the fashion show.

Initial reports out of the Greek capital, however, have the relevant state-run antiquities ephorate (department) that oversees the specific archaeological site as being reluctant to sign-off on the Gucci request.

The final decision is left to the culture minister, following a recommendation by KAS' board.

According to information revealed so far, the Gucci event includes the well-known fashion "runway", a selected audience and musical accompaniment.