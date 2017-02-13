New ruling frees up Lambrakis Group bank account; Ta Nea, Vima expected to re-appear on newsstands

The head of Athens' first instance courts on Monday overturned a previous temporary ruling rejecting a motion to unblock a bank account held by the Lambrakis Press Group (DOL), by which payroll and print costs could be covered in order to allow the company's newspapers to be published and distributed.

The highly anticipated ruling means that the iconic Athens daily "Ta Nea" and the Sunday weekly "To Vima" will again be published immediately.

Attorneys for DOL employees had petitioned an Athens first instance court to issue an order freeing up one of the bank accounts - at Alpha Bank - held by the company. The company's account had been previously frozen by creditor banks.

On Monday, the higher-ranking judicial official overturned the ruling by previous first instance court judge. Additionally, Monday's decision temporarily bans any change or transfer in DOL's assets.