Marinopoulos rescue plan clears another legal hurdle

Saturday, 11 February 2017 18:23
UPD:18:31
ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ/ΜΠΑΡΜΠΑΡΟΥΣΗΣ ΣΩΤΗΡΗΣ
A- A A+

By D. Alexaki

A last-ditch rescue and restructuring plan for troubled the troubled supermarket retailer Marinopoulos  cleared another hurdle on Friday after a ruling by a three-judge first instance court in Athens abolishing a legal deadline of Feb. 14 for resolving third parties' demands.

Essentially, the three-judge tribunal confirmed an earlier ruling, last month, by a first instance court judge, who approved of a bankruptcy framework that allows Marinopoulos' shares to be purchased by rival Sklavenitis and transferred into a new holding company managed by the latter. The draft agreement is dependent on financing by all four of Greece's systemic banks, a capital infusion by the Sklavenitis group and a "haircut" of arrears owed by Marinopoulos to creditors and suppliers.

The salvation of Marinopoulos is of heightened importance in the crisis-battered country, as almost 10,000 people are on its payroll. Additionally, scores of suppliers, ranging from multinationals to small family-run producers, want to at least recoup some of their debts and continue to supply merged entity that will be derived from the Sklavenitis-Marinopoulos "marriage".

Friday's ruling also included rejections of two motions filed by the companies Karypidis and Arvanitidis.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    follow us!
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών