Reuters: Creditors with common stance vis-a-vis latest Greek bailout saga

European creditors and the IMF will reportedly present a "common front" on Friday ahead of an urgently scheduled meeting in Brussels to deal with the yet again delayed and gasping Greek bailout program, according to Reuters.

The news agency cites an unnamed high-ranking Commission source.

The same official said it was still unclear whether the leftist-rightist coalition in power in Athens will accept creditors' latest demands, i.e. measures legislated now to ensure that fiscal targets after 2018 are met.