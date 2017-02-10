Reuters: Creditors with common stance vis-a-vis latest Greek bailout saga

Friday, 10 February 2017 12:22
UPD:12:23
REUTERS/FRANCOIS LENOIR
A- A A+

European creditors and the IMF will reportedly present a "common front" on Friday ahead of an urgently scheduled meeting in Brussels to deal with the yet again delayed and gasping Greek bailout program, according to Reuters.

The news agency cites an unnamed high-ranking Commission source.

The same official said it was still unclear whether the leftist-rightist coalition in power in Athens will accept creditors' latest demands, i.e. measures legislated now to ensure that fiscal targets after 2018 are met.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    follow us!
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών