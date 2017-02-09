FinMin, BoG gov. respond to 'pessimistic' IMF forecasts for Greece

Thursday, 09 February 2017 12:28
UPD:12:36
ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ/ΟΡΕΣΤΗΣ ΠΑΝΑΓΙΩΤΟΥ

Stournaras, a former finance minister in the pre-SYRIZA coalition governments, conveyed his objections, in fact, to the IMF via a letter.
A- A A+

Two of Greece's top economic policy-makers, Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos and Bank of Greece (BoG) Governor Yannis Stournaras, this week expressed disagreements with findings cited in the IMF's released report on the Greek economy and debt.

Both men also criticized the Fund's "past mistakes", as they said, regarding the Greek program.

Stournaras, a former finance minister in the pre-SYRIZA coalition governments, conveyed his objections, in fact, to the IMF via a letter.

The Greek central banker charges that the IMF is under-estimating the progress recorded by the Greek economy and is "excessively pessimistic" with its macro-economic and fiscal forecasts.

Stournaras also takes the Fund to task over its forecast that Greek banks will need another 10 billion euros in recapitalization.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    follow us!
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών