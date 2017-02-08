Dijsselbloem: Without IMF the Netherlands cannot continue in Greek bailout program

Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem on Wednesday added yet another variable to the increasingly complex negotiations concerning the Greek bailout, saying the Netherlands will not be able to continue in the program without the IMF.

Dijsselbloem, who is also the Dutch finance minister, made the comment in the country's parliament, where he also added that the same exists for Germany's Bundestag.

According to a report by the Dutch newspaper Telegraaf , Dijsselbloem said the Netherlands will not its lending to Greece if the IMF withdraws from the program.

"The government majority in the Dutch parliament clear: If the IMF does not participate or withdraws then any (Dutch) support towards the program will end," he said.