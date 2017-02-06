IMF spox: No discussion on Monday over future Greek program funding

International Monetary Fund (IMF) spokesman Gerry Rice took to Twitter on Monday to announce that the Fund's board will touch on the review of the Greek economy, and not future funding.

"Clarifying: IMF board to discuss review of Greece's economy (Article IV) today. Decision on IMF potential future financing not on agenda" was Rice's Tweet.

The executive directors' meeting in Washington D.C. will begin at 2 p.m. (EST). Greece's IMF representative, Michalis Psalidopoulos, is expected to speak at the presentation of the report.