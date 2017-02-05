Schaeuble deflects charge of 'harsh' demands on Greek side

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble again dismissed charges of "excessively harsh" demands vis-a-vis the leftist Greek government, speaking during a business event in Saarbruecken, western Germany.

"If Greece again and again does not do what it has committed to, eventually that will not work," Schaeuble said, adding he's been "very generous" with the Greek bailout issue.

Schaeuble also maintained that if Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and his government implement "60 percent" of what they've signed then "Greece will record progress".

He also defended the European central bank's role in the common currency.

"The ECB is not actually to blame for our problems - rather the problem is that the structure in the euro zone is such that we have a shared currency without a shared finance and economic policy and that the members - and the ECB never gets tired of saying this - aren't doing what they committed to doing," Reuters quoted the powerful German FinMin as saying.