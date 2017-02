The state's arrears to the private sector eased to 3.31 billion euros in December 2016, down from 4.16 billion euros in the preceding month and 4.72 billion euros in October 2016, according to figures released by the finance ministry.

Income tax returns reached 1.226 billion euros in December 2016; 1.440 billion euros in November 2016 and 1.612 billion in October 2016.

The biggest chunk of the figure is 2.024 billion euros owed by the state to a new social security umbrella organization.