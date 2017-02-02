Energean turns to TechnipFMC for technical facilities to develop 2 Israeli natgas deposits

Energean & Oil Gas this week announced that it has contracted with TechnipFMC for the design of installations to develop the Israeli off-shore natural gas deposits "Karish" and "Tanin".

According to a relevant press release, Energean pointed to TechnipFMC's experience and production of floating production storage offloading (FPSO) rigs.

"The presence of TechnipFMC guarantees the excellent design and timely implementation of a development plan for the two deposits," Energean president and CEO Mathios Rigas said.

The two deposits have been leased to Energean Israel, a subsidiary of the Greece-based company, and are calculated to hold 2.4 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.



According to reports, Energean Oil & Gas is scheduled to present the Israeli government with a long-term development plan for the two deposits this year, with the timetable eyeing production in three years.