Energean turns to TechnipFMC for technical facilities to develop 2 Israeli natgas deposits

Thursday, 02 February 2017 13:28
UPD:13:30
energean.com
A- A A+

Energean & Oil Gas this week announced that it has contracted with TechnipFMC for the design of installations to develop the Israeli off-shore natural gas deposits "Karish" and "Tanin".  

According to a relevant press release, Energean pointed to TechnipFMC's experience and production of floating production storage offloading (FPSO) rigs.

"The presence of TechnipFMC guarantees the excellent design and timely implementation of a development plan for the two deposits," Energean president and CEO Mathios Rigas said.  

The two deposits have been leased to Energean Israel, a subsidiary of the Greece-based company, and are calculated to hold 2.4 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.
 

According to reports, Energean Oil & Gas is scheduled to present the Israeli government with a long-term development plan for the two deposits this year, with the timetable eyeing production in three years.  

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    follow us!
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών