Latest electricity auction witnesses higher bid prices

The first NOME electricity auctions of the year in Greece were held on Tuesday at a hectic pace, with the final price closing at just over 41 euros per Megawatt, and specifically from 41.05 euros to 41.14 euros.

Bids nearly touched the 2,200-mark, with all bidders reportedly acquiring the quantities of produced future electricity they wanted, regardless of corporate size.

The auction covered demand and with a price 3.5 euros higher than the previous such auction in October 2016.

At the time, a total of 460MW/h had been absorbed by 11 companies active in the bidding process, with packages offered beginning from 1MW/h and extending to 108MW/h, and with the range of prices starting at 37.37 euros to 37.5 euros.

Tuesday’s auction involved a much smaller quantity of future electrical production, 145MW/h.