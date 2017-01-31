Top SYRIZA MP: 'Substantive debate' needed over nat'l currency

Tuesday, 31 January 2017
MP Nikos Xidakis, a newspaper editor before taking up leftist Greek politics, added that “taboos shouldn’t exist when we’re discussing the people’s fate.”
A former ruling SYRIZA party deputy minister and current Parliamentary spokesman dramatically stirred the already “troubled waters” of Greek politics by proposing a “substantive” debate on the national currency.

His eyebrow-raising comment came amid an ever-so-subtle return of speculation of “Grexit”, rumor-mongering linked directly with the stalled negotiations to conclude a second review of the Greek program and disagreements over fiscal targets after 2018 with creditors.

According to Xidakis, “we must develop scenarios (for action); to take account of historical experience… we’ve reached a point where there are no more natural resistances by the population … I believe a substantive political and national debate must take place, something that didn’t happen over the last seven years. And of course, this discussion must begin in Parliament.”

