Ryanair is reporting a record number of reservations for flights into and out of Athens' Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport for the coming summer season.

On the heels of its robust performance in the Greek market in 2016, Ryanair added another two routes in its current winter schedule from/to Athens, namely, to Katowice and Krakow in Poland.

The new routes bring to 20 the number currently serviced this winter by Ryanair, carrying upwards of 2.9 million passengers.