Delayed 2nd review rekindles snap election speculation; ruling SYRIZA's popularity appears collapsing

By M. Papaconstantinou

Political developments in crisis-battered Greece are again revolving around an orbit of uncertainty, as the leftist-rightist coalition in power appears wholly frustrated in negotiations to complete a second review of the Greek program (third bailout), and with a “last chance” looming in late February.

The latest instability was punctuated over the last few days by a handful of ruling SYRIZΑ cadres who publicly pointed to the prospect of snap elections in the country, while other cadres openly referred to yet another “clash” with creditors, a scenario reminiscent of woeful 2015, when the country flirted with Grexit.

A best-case scenario whereby the Tsipras government completes the second review on or by a Feb. 20 Eurogroup meeting without taking additional measures – as mostly demanded by the IMF – to ensure fiscal targets after 2019, appears remote.

Among others, SYRIZA MEP Stelios Kouloglou, a leftist-leaning broadcast journalist before entering the political fray, called on the government not to acquiesce to new austerity measures.

“If they (creditors) try to topple the (Greek) government, then the government must proceed with a clash, in other words, refuse the measures, which means a political crisis in Greece and some type of restructuring of the political landscape, possibly through elections,” he was quoted as saying.

In qualifying his reasoning, the MEP cited a political strategy whereby “it’s better to hold elections with a significant portion of the people with you, instead of holding an election after several months and after you’re completely worn down.”

Another top leftist MEP, Costas Chrysogonos, who has in the past veered from the strict party line, also cited the prospect of snap elections, as did controversial alternate health minister Pavlos Polakis, who said a rejection of creditors’ demands for new measures makes the prospect of snap elections more likely.

On his part, Minister of State Alekos Flambouraris, in a statement mostly aimed for domestic consumption, forecast that the second review will conclude, but while at the same time bringing up the “specter” of united Europe’s dissolution – a scare tactic unsuccessfully used by Greece’s leftists during negotiations for the first review last spring, which was also delayed and tedious.

The septuagenarian former owner of a construction firm and long-time aide to Greek PM Alexis Tsipras said a “consensual solution will be found so that Europe doesn’t collapse… they (creditors) are obliged (to seek a solution) and they will do this…”

Meanwhile, the latest political speculation coming out of Athens has the embattled Tsipras government seeking a greater majority (>180 MPs out of 300) in Parliament to pass the measures demanded by creditors, namely, a lower tax-free threshold for annual income and even pension “harmonization”, downwards.

The government later dismissed the speculation, although main opposition New Democracy (ND) Kyriakos Mitsotakis later made it clear that his party, which leads comfortably in all mainstream opinion polls, will not become an “accomplice to Mr. Tsipras”.

In a related development, the latest developments on the Greek political landscape have apparently accelerated ruling SYRIZA's sliding popularity, at least as far as opinion polls are concerned.

An opinion poll published by the staunchly anti-government Sunday weekly “Proto Thema” shows ND leading in respondents’ preference with 27.8 percent to SYRIZA’s 13.8 percent.

The poll was commissioned by Greece’s best-selling newspaper and conducted by the Marc firm.

The Communist Party (KKE) follows with 6.2 percent; Golden Dawn (Chryssi Avgi) is given 5.8 percent and a PASOK-led social democrat grouping has 5.6 percent.

No other party is given more than 3 percent, which is the threshold for entering Greece’s Parliament.

The undecided vote in the opinion poll stands at 16.5 percent.